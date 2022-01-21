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War Machine: Disaster Awaits
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211 views • January 21, 2022
* The [Bidan] family knows a lot about Ukraine.
* We’re moving close to war because of it.
* There are a lot of people who want a conflict.
* Permanent Washington is itching for a war — but no one is making a clear argument for one.
* [QueMala] suddenly cares about borders.
* Why is this border war the one she cares about?
* None of this benefits America in any way.
* We are pushing Russia into the arms of China.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6292824276001
* We’re moving close to war because of it.
* There are a lot of people who want a conflict.
* Permanent Washington is itching for a war — but no one is making a clear argument for one.
* [QueMala] suddenly cares about borders.
* Why is this border war the one she cares about?
* None of this benefits America in any way.
* We are pushing Russia into the arms of China.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6292824276001
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