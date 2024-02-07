My New Book! And The Penultimate Episode, Plus The Book That Has Impacted Me Lately Ep 152

Continuing the series of big life announcements, Faithful Freedom host Teryn Gregson reveals she’ll be leaving the show to pour herself into motherhood as her and her husband prepare to welcome their third child, while simultaneously building their homestead. She announces her next chapter involves Driving Disciples ministry work and her new book, “The Only Like That Matters Is God’s: Using The Bible To Transform Your Life On Social Media.” Diving into the story behind the book and bible study, she talks about moving the publication date back for the birth of their child, how she wrote it back in 2020 and why she thinks the book’s subject of how to consume and operate on social media from a biblical worldview is so important for teens, young women and parents today. She also reveals what bible study she is doing currently, Erica Komisar’s book “Being There: Why Prioritizing Motherhood in the First Three Years Matters” that has impacted her most lately and more of what she’s picking up from the library right now.

