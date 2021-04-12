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NO JAB NO RESCUE. I WOULD BE HUNTING THE BASTARDS THAT WERE LEAVING ME BEHIND I CAN PROMISE YOU.
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60 views • April 12, 2021
If I were told no rescue for no jab, I can guarantee you that I would not be the only one needing to be rescued. I would flip the tables on that bullshit.
Source: Jim_Crenshaw
From what I know about this shot... you have a better chance of survival from staying on the island unvaccinated!!!
Source: Jim_Crenshaw
From what I know about this shot... you have a better chance of survival from staying on the island unvaccinated!!!
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