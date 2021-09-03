Elias Verily Cometh

Matthew 17:11 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Elias Truly Shall First Come, and Restore All Things.Here is The Main Scripture for The Divine Restoration of All Things:2 Pet 1: 2 Grace and peace be multiplied unto you through the knowledge of God, and of Jesus our Lord, 3 According As His Divine Power Hath Given Unto Us All Things That Pertain Unto Life and Godliness, Through The Knowledge of Him That Hath Called Us To Glory and Virtue: 4 Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.Almighty God is going to Restore: " All Things That Pertain Unto Life and Godliness "!!Just as David said " Restore The Joy of Thy Salvation " !