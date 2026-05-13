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Crypto and the Future of Financial Control, an interview with G. Edward Griffin
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Crypto promised decentralization and freedom from central banks. But as governments race toward CBDCs and regulation tightens, many wonder: was crypto liberation… or the prototype for total financial surveillance? The future battle may not be cash vs crypto — it may be freedom vs programmable money controlled by centralized systems.


#Crypto #Bitcoin #CBDC #DigitalCurrency #FinancialFreedom #Blockchain #Decentralization #Economy #Money #FutureFinance


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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