Crypto and the Future of Financial Control, an interview with G. Edward Griffin

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Crypto promised decentralization and freedom from central banks. But as governments race toward CBDCs and regulation tightens, many wonder: was crypto liberation… or the prototype for total financial surveillance? The future battle may not be cash vs crypto — it may be freedom vs programmable money controlled by centralized systems.
#Crypto #Bitcoin #CBDC #DigitalCurrency #FinancialFreedom #Blockchain #Decentralization #Economy #Money #FutureFinance
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