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35. MMS: Medical Dermatologist explains how beneficial and safe Chlorine Dioxide is for skin care.
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800 views • September 12, 2020
This Skin Doctor out of Colombus OH shares how Chlorine Dioxide slectively finds things on the body that are harmful to our tissue and kills it off safely and gently. It is one of the best skin-care items you can use for blemishes, rashes, acne and other issues on the skin. See my spreadsheet link under the tab to learn how to treat acne, ringworm, rashes, infections and other skin problems. Also, see the video on how to make a spraybottle mix for the skin.
Spreadsheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
Spreadsheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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