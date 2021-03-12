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Nick Loeb Discusses the Big Lie That Abortion Helps Women
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10 views • March 12, 2021
After 48 years of legalized abortion in America, the new movie Roe v. Wade chronicles the untold story of the infamous 1973 ruling. Presented with all the facts, viewers are allowed to decide on which side of the abortion issue they fall.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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