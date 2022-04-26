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Evicting the Devil from Georgia Dismantling the Luciferian Regime
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50 views • April 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Stew Peters Show is reminding YOU to stay aware and prepared for 2022 primaries!
Kandiss Taylor joins the show to tell you why she is running for office in the fraud-ridden state of Georgia!
Watch this full segment at StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12dyv9-evicting-the-devil-from-georgia-dismantling-the-luciferian-regime.html
The Stew Peters Show is reminding YOU to stay aware and prepared for 2022 primaries!
Kandiss Taylor joins the show to tell you why she is running for office in the fraud-ridden state of Georgia!
Watch this full segment at StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12dyv9-evicting-the-devil-from-georgia-dismantling-the-luciferian-regime.html
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