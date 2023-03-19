Live Chat with Paul; -119- Rabbit holes to the Moon + UFO vids catchup

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation





Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Rabbit holes on the moon

[00:02:00] (1c) Paul talks about various things like Health while

he waits for people to show up on side.

[00:08:00] (1d) View counts for non UFO shorts again topped over 2000 for

Charlie Roo Dog videos.. - Crazy! and google bias is showing!

[00:13:16] (2) Main Topic Begins - Re-Cap the recycling Mexican

or is it south american LED kite UFO Paul solidly debunked!

[00:19:00] (3) Re-Cap a funny skit using Pauls newly finished TR3b

Model that really hovers with ZERO power!

[00:27:00] (4) Paul looks for Levitating Magnet platforms and devices

you can buy but they are NOT cheap!

[00:53:00] (5) Ferrofluid - iron liquid the attracts to magnets and yes you

can buy it from ali!

[00:57:00] (6) what is liquid plastic.. polymorphic plastic and heat and can

you buy some to play with?

[01:27:00] (7) The Comb Jellyfish that has LED lights and can transform.

[01:35:00] (8) Now to look at Chang-e and Moon rocks as Gabber loves

right angled rocks on the moon

[01:45:00] (9) Finally Gabber Roo joins on voice on the side to talk about

his posts on the moon and his new ORB captures on film.

[01:53:00] (10) Resume with the Moon Rocks after issues with Voice Chat solved!

[02:40:00] (11) Paul plays with new tools in Paint.net to adjust the moon rock

so matches the same shape from distance.

[03:08:00] (12) Chinese Abductee claiming to know how UFOs work

[03:12:00] (13) Finally look over Gabbers new bright ORB in Aussie Skies





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.





