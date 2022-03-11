© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3 11 22 Are WE at the PRECIPICE Politicians C_A MSM clean up on AISLE 322 BILAB MESS PRAY
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • March 11, 2022
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithawk.com/
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
—————————
My Patriot Supply
https://preparewithandweknow.com/
Get your emergency Food Kit today ^^^
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
An Uncommon World
Song by Charlie Ryan
https://artlist.io/song/60878/an-uncommon-world?search=an-uncommon
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
UFC fighter unveils truth bombs
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/19229
What did the fighter say
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/19204
Meghan McCain admits her father was executed
https://tinyurl.com/mvd2s7ju
List of BioLabs in Ukraine
https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/9283
Are you coming Back Pres Trump?
https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/9297
Bill Barr on Durham
https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/9313
Zelensky claiming no bioweapons
https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/21735
WHO said to get rid of pathogens
https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/21731
Russia calling for UN Sec Council meeting
https://t.me/patelpatriot/2974
Is the military in on all of this by BiClandestine
https://t.me/patelpatriot/2982
Payments made to Ukraine labs by DoD
https://t.me/projectcamelotKerry/7162
Russian general exposes it all
https://t.me/projectcamelotKerry/7155
Justice coming for Hillary
https://t.me/projectcamelotKerry/7133
Australian kicked off TV for questioning the narrative
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3117
Faking death in Ukraine
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/34423
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Click Here--> http://ketowithawk.com/
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
—————————
My Patriot Supply
https://preparewithandweknow.com/
Get your emergency Food Kit today ^^^
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
An Uncommon World
Song by Charlie Ryan
https://artlist.io/song/60878/an-uncommon-world?search=an-uncommon
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
UFC fighter unveils truth bombs
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/19229
What did the fighter say
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/19204
Meghan McCain admits her father was executed
https://tinyurl.com/mvd2s7ju
List of BioLabs in Ukraine
https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/9283
Are you coming Back Pres Trump?
https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/9297
Bill Barr on Durham
https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/9313
Zelensky claiming no bioweapons
https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/21735
WHO said to get rid of pathogens
https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/21731
Russia calling for UN Sec Council meeting
https://t.me/patelpatriot/2974
Is the military in on all of this by BiClandestine
https://t.me/patelpatriot/2982
Payments made to Ukraine labs by DoD
https://t.me/projectcamelotKerry/7162
Russian general exposes it all
https://t.me/projectcamelotKerry/7155
Justice coming for Hillary
https://t.me/projectcamelotKerry/7133
Australian kicked off TV for questioning the narrative
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3117
Faking death in Ukraine
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/34423
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.