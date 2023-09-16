Create New Account
I caught them!
The Real Dr Judy
Our 2009 paper exposed them. That’s why they kidnapped me & silenced me. Between 2014 -19 I exposed it all in vaccine court & they kicked me out because “I caught them!”
It's all in my book Plague of Corruption! https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/plague-of-corruption-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html

Full interview: WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3hfjpm-dr.-judy-mikovits-whats-in-covid-shots-every-shot-is-a-bio-weapon.-.html

healthvaccinevirus

