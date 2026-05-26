The "Triple Whammy" of Food Supply Disruptions, an interview with David DuByne

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Fertilizer shortages, fuel disruptions, and extreme weather are colliding at once, creating what some call a “triple whammy” for the global food system. Add pest outbreaks and historic droughts, and the pressure keeps building.
#FoodSupply #GlobalCrisis #Drought #Inflation #Agriculture #FoodShortage #EconomicCrisis
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:34End Screen