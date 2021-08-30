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CURE FOR COVID - Nebulized Steroids (Budesonide) Talk with Dr. Richard Bartlett
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235 views • August 30, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=205Unk4TQXI
Dr. Richard Bartlett has over 28 years of experience as a general practitioner and in emergency care settings.
His excellence in general medicine in underserved areas came to the attention of Governor Rick Perry who appointed Dr. Bartlett to the newly-formed Texas Health Disparities Taskforce.
The Taskforce members served as subject matter experts and as an advisory body, providing recommendations to the Governor to increase the quality of care for all Texans. Originally a two year appointment, Dr. Bartlett was asked to remain on the Taskforce for seven years and received a Meritorious Service Award from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
Dr. Bartlett’s peers in West Texas elected him to serve as the Ector County Medical Society President for four consecutive terms.
Dr. Bartlett served for over 20 years as the local CBS medical expert for the Permian Basin.
Currently, Dr. Bartlett hosts a local weekly radio program on KCRS 550 AM discussing Covid-19 updates and treatments.
For more information about Dr. Richard Bartlett and his Covid treatment discovery, inhaled Budesonide, please visit www.covidsilverbullet.com
More lectures on drbeen.com
Dr. Richard Bartlett has over 28 years of experience as a general practitioner and in emergency care settings.
His excellence in general medicine in underserved areas came to the attention of Governor Rick Perry who appointed Dr. Bartlett to the newly-formed Texas Health Disparities Taskforce.
The Taskforce members served as subject matter experts and as an advisory body, providing recommendations to the Governor to increase the quality of care for all Texans. Originally a two year appointment, Dr. Bartlett was asked to remain on the Taskforce for seven years and received a Meritorious Service Award from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
Dr. Bartlett’s peers in West Texas elected him to serve as the Ector County Medical Society President for four consecutive terms.
Dr. Bartlett served for over 20 years as the local CBS medical expert for the Permian Basin.
Currently, Dr. Bartlett hosts a local weekly radio program on KCRS 550 AM discussing Covid-19 updates and treatments.
For more information about Dr. Richard Bartlett and his Covid treatment discovery, inhaled Budesonide, please visit www.covidsilverbullet.com
More lectures on drbeen.com
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