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Tanzania's president on Covid tests
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814 views • February 16, 2021
President of Tanzania dr. John Magufuli who holds a doctorate in chemistry had already denounced the fraudulent covid test kits circulating in 2020. Here is the public speech made in May 2020.
I wish we had a guy like that in Italy.
Unfortunately, we only elect Goldman Sachs boys and Rothchilds proteges.
What a sad nation.
I wish we had a guy like that in Italy.
Unfortunately, we only elect Goldman Sachs boys and Rothchilds proteges.
What a sad nation.
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