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InfoWars - Donald Trump Top Lawyer, Jenna Ellis Says Trump Will Run Again
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101 views • June 05, 2022
Jenna Ellis, legal advisor to Donald Trump, joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss 2020 election fraud and Trump's future run for President in 2024.
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