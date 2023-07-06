Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#732 // MOSQUITO MAYHEM - LIVE
channel image
QBits
83 Subscribers
Shop now
13 views
Published Thursday

 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 30.JUN.2023

7:00PM EST

#732 // MOSQUITO MAYHEM - LIVE

Witch doctors and crime family mob bosses have insisted we "trust the science" or, in other words, just shut up and take their "medicine." We advised caution, further examination of the facts, consideration, and prayer, while looking at other medicines and solutions which could make us better - and we were keen to point out the falsehoods of those standing behind podiums of authority wearing lab coats of voracity. All of this, while having to watch victims who died seconds after receiving their poison, in horror. And now, the truth is out - we were indeed lied to. Further, these little demons of death did not have our 'good' in mind, and that's why they lied to us.

Now, they realize we are wise to their genocidal ambitions and have weaponized miniature flying syringes to finish the job their bogus marketing campaign couldn't accomplish. We live during a time of war, where the first casualty is truth, and hanging in the balance is the health and well-being of the family of man. Our collective discernment, repentance, and prayer have never been more acute than now.


#QBits

PODCAST


WATCH LIVE

https://rumble.com/v2x99c8-732-mosquito-mayhem-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq


WEBSITE

https://www.gooddog-usa.com


TRUTH SOCIAL

https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA


TELEGRAM

https://t.me/GoodDog_USA



PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL

[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]

https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *


DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support


GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE

http://shrsl.com/3tsy8


NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!

SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!

https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog


DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program


DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

https://zstacklife.com/gooddog

( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )


STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!

https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog

( 3 pair for $17.76! )


+ + + + + + + + + +

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL

[we've begun posting research-news now!]

Go here:

gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)


 = = = = = = = = = =

- - - - - - - - - - - - -

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON ELEMENT

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/discord


PSALM PROJECT

WEBSITE ~ https://www.gooddog-usa.com/psalm-form

ON RUMBLE ~ https://rumble.com/c/PsalmsAndSuchWithGoodDog


FIND GOODDOG ON THESE PLATFORMS

RUMBLE ~ https://www.rumble.com/QBits

CLOUTHUB ~ https://www.clouthub.com/gooddogmedia

PERISCOPE ~ https://www.periscope.tv/GoodDog_3384

YOUTUBE ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy8sqEimAZFMVt95S9ej3_Q

TWITCH ~ https://www.twitch.tv/gooddog_555

BRIGHTEON ~ https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gooddog3384

BITCHUTE ~ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gooddog_3384/

FOXHOLE ~ https://thefoxhole.app/#/home

TIGER NETWORK ~ https://www.tora3.com/gooddog555

TWITTER ~ https://twitter.com/GoodDog94619152

ODYSEE ~ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Army-of-Light:6

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@War-of-the-World:b

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Time-Machine:0

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Merchants-of-Menace:9


- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Copyright Disclaimer

Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

The content in our videos here and on www.GoodDog-USA.com are provided for informational purposes only.



Keywords
trumpamericagodlovejesustruthfaithusapeacejoycountrybuttercupqbitsgooddogmosquito mayhem

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket