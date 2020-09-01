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Brazilian Anti-Socialist, Julia Song,Tells Liberal Women In America How Good They’ve Got It
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26 views • September 01, 2020
Owen invites Julia Song on the War Room, to dive deep into what it is like to be a woman in other countries, and why liberal feminists don’t understand their own privilege. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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