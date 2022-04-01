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Pfizer Documents Show The Vaccine Causes Systemic Damage To The Body
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21785 views • April 01, 2022
Pfizer asked a judge to seal this information for 75 years. The reason is these documents show they knew the whole time how dangerous this COVID Vaccine was. Dr. Naomi Wolf gives an update on what her team has found.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Dr. Naomi Wolf gives an update on what team 5 found in the Pfizer Document dump
https://rumble.com/vz8vqy-an-experiment-on-millions-of-people-naomi-wolf-on-covid-vaccine-data.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Dr. Naomi Wolf gives an update on what team 5 found in the Pfizer Document dump
https://rumble.com/vz8vqy-an-experiment-on-millions-of-people-naomi-wolf-on-covid-vaccine-data.html
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