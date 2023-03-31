Tom Renz | Missouri and MRNA Food Supply (part 1)

If you care about the #lies that #Fauci has put forward you care about Missouri House Bill No. 1169. It's the most straight forward, simple bill ever put forward, only 2 pages in length, and all it requires is that #WETHEPEOPLE of Missouri recieve #informedconsent when they are exposed to a product that has the potential to modify their genes. #MRNA #BioEngineering #Vaccine #GMO #GatesFoundation #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #RenzNews #hb1169
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.