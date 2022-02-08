© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOFUNDME SUSPENDS FREEDOM CONVOY 10 MILLION DOLLAR DONATIONS
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • February 08, 2022
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
It is time for mass REVOLUTION as Go Fund Me has just SUSPENDED the 10 Million Dollars raised in support of FREEDOM CONVOY 2022. They say they will not return the money to the people but rather give it to another charity ... meaning JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S CRIMINAL GOVERNMENT.
It is time for mass REVOLUTION as Go Fund Me has just SUSPENDED the 10 Million Dollars raised in support of FREEDOM CONVOY 2022. They say they will not return the money to the people but rather give it to another charity ... meaning JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S CRIMINAL GOVERNMENT.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.