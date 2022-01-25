© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whatfinger.com Staff Votes Aimless News Most Interesting & Entertaining Video Blog,Thanks Whatfinger
Follow
2
Share
Report
91 views • January 25, 2022
If You Have An IRA or 401K, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Biden pays Irans UN fees - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-covers-irans-debt-at-united-nations/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why are we allowing Chinese spies to work in our country - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/lawrence-sellin-chinas-scientific-spies-operating-u-s-chinese-state-security-code-names-us-allowing/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is why Chinese can operate here - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-family-grifted-31-million-from-chinese-spy-officials/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC is testing after monkey escape, next disease incoming - https://davidblackmon.substack.com/p/mondays-viral-absurdity-did-fauci?ref_src=aimlessnews
They first said 4 monkees escaped, why now 3 - https://insiderpaper.com/lab-monkeys-escape-after-us-road-crash-one-on-the-loose/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Don't forget, Gates says far worse pandemics are coming - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/creepy-bill-gates-gives-warning-pandemics-far-worse-covid-19-calls-government-increase-vaccine-supplies/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The vaxx is the disease - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-more-you-vaccinate-the-greater-the-infection-rate/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street is why we are in a medical tyranny - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/01/24/covid-why-did-mega-corporations-accept-the-lockdowns/?ref_src=aimlessnews
RFK jr has a message about pharma - https://trendingpolitics.com/these-are-criminal-companies-watch-rfk-jrs-brilliant-takedown-of-big-pharma-that-ignited-a-media-firestorm-knab/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Doctors license suspended for saving lives - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/physician-assistant-saves-hundreds-covid-patients-needlessly-dying-hospitals-reveals-exactly-medical-license-suspended/?ref_src=aimlessnews
School pictures in Oregon - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1485395716059054080?ref_src=aimlessnews
Idiot Canadian doesn't like freedom - https://montrealgazette.com/news/local-news/josh-freed-florida-feels-like-another-planet-compared-with-quebec?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember, the numbers are all made up, they are meaningless - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/alberta-canada-inadvertently-published-quickly-deleted-health-data-exposing-half-vaccinated-deaths-counted-unvaccinated/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is about control, not safety or health - https://www.foxnews.com/us/michigan-university-held-basketball-games-at-100-capacity-despite-shutting-down-in-person-learning-in-january?ref_src=aimlessnews
NFL stops testing unless you have symptoms, wonder why $ - https://spacecoastdaily.com/2022/01/nfl-halts-covid-19-testing-on-unvaccinated-players-says-nfl-memo-to-players-and-coaches/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dana White does not like the media - https://twitter.com/LennyDykstra/status/1485285777688961027?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1484655766015381505?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - "New World Order" - Tom MacDonald & Adam Calhoun - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SO-yVHaAlyA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Biden pays Irans UN fees - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-covers-irans-debt-at-united-nations/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why are we allowing Chinese spies to work in our country - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/lawrence-sellin-chinas-scientific-spies-operating-u-s-chinese-state-security-code-names-us-allowing/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is why Chinese can operate here - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-family-grifted-31-million-from-chinese-spy-officials/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC is testing after monkey escape, next disease incoming - https://davidblackmon.substack.com/p/mondays-viral-absurdity-did-fauci?ref_src=aimlessnews
They first said 4 monkees escaped, why now 3 - https://insiderpaper.com/lab-monkeys-escape-after-us-road-crash-one-on-the-loose/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Don't forget, Gates says far worse pandemics are coming - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/creepy-bill-gates-gives-warning-pandemics-far-worse-covid-19-calls-government-increase-vaccine-supplies/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The vaxx is the disease - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-more-you-vaccinate-the-greater-the-infection-rate/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street is why we are in a medical tyranny - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/01/24/covid-why-did-mega-corporations-accept-the-lockdowns/?ref_src=aimlessnews
RFK jr has a message about pharma - https://trendingpolitics.com/these-are-criminal-companies-watch-rfk-jrs-brilliant-takedown-of-big-pharma-that-ignited-a-media-firestorm-knab/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Doctors license suspended for saving lives - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/physician-assistant-saves-hundreds-covid-patients-needlessly-dying-hospitals-reveals-exactly-medical-license-suspended/?ref_src=aimlessnews
School pictures in Oregon - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1485395716059054080?ref_src=aimlessnews
Idiot Canadian doesn't like freedom - https://montrealgazette.com/news/local-news/josh-freed-florida-feels-like-another-planet-compared-with-quebec?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember, the numbers are all made up, they are meaningless - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/alberta-canada-inadvertently-published-quickly-deleted-health-data-exposing-half-vaccinated-deaths-counted-unvaccinated/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This is about control, not safety or health - https://www.foxnews.com/us/michigan-university-held-basketball-games-at-100-capacity-despite-shutting-down-in-person-learning-in-january?ref_src=aimlessnews
NFL stops testing unless you have symptoms, wonder why $ - https://spacecoastdaily.com/2022/01/nfl-halts-covid-19-testing-on-unvaccinated-players-says-nfl-memo-to-players-and-coaches/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dana White does not like the media - https://twitter.com/LennyDykstra/status/1485285777688961027?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1484655766015381505?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - "New World Order" - Tom MacDonald & Adam Calhoun - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SO-yVHaAlyA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.