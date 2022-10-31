OOPS: Democrat Staffers Endorse Opponent For Governor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Townhall reports, Dozens of former gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist staffers and colleagues have turned their backs on him by endorsing his opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis. A group of Republican figures signed a letter unanimously supporting the Florida governor, saying that their choice could not be more clear.