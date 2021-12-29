RAND PAUL w/ DAD - Thousands Died Because Fauci Ignored Natural Immunity - Ron Paul LibertyReport, 122721

Thanks for this video to Ron Paul at RonPaulLibertyReport on YT.

Exclusive! Senator Rand Paul joins the Liberty Report to discuss the massive errors - driven by arrogance - committed by White House coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci's insistence on ignoring natural immunity and his refusal to consider therapeutics have cost thousands and thousands of lives! And here's a bombshell you'll only here in today's Liberty Report: Sen. Paul's shocking explanation of why the coming mid-term elections will be Fauci's worst nightmare!



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