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Mariupol Ukraine War April1st Numerous Bases of the Azov Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Captured by DPR Forces
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101 views • April 04, 2022
Mariupol Ukraine War April1st Numerous Bases of the Azov Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Captured by DPR Forces
CGTN на русском
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zswy68vkvX0
#ДневникМаслака#23 Удары из танков и стрелковые бои: CGTN о тяжелой ситуации в Мариуполе
Maslak's diary#23 Tank strikes and gunfights: CGTN on the dire situation in Mariupol
CGTN на русском
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zswy68vkvX0
#ДневникМаслака#23 Удары из танков и стрелковые бои: CGTN о тяжелой ситуации в Мариуполе
Maslak's diary#23 Tank strikes and gunfights: CGTN on the dire situation in Mariupol
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