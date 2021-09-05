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DOD Spokesman Just made the Most Tonedeaf Statement on Americans Stuck behind Enemy Lines
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0 view • September 05, 2021
Jake Breyer from The Washington Free Beacon reports Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday downplayed the plight of nearly 200 Americans trapped in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, saying U.S. citizens "get stranded … all the time."
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