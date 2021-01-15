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Dutch banker admits being part of pedophile network
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85 views • January 15, 2021
Dutch banker pedophile started to cry. He is probably a sheit pusher, and done all kind of things that will never be covered by the corrupt media. why else would they trust him to attend a pedophile cermoney? just make sure that you boycot anything that you do not agree with. stop spending money where they hate you and openly show that they are pedophiles. note that those that like to push sheit in will get into pedophilia eventually. that is what they do and if they are politicians they know that they can go on since it is risk free to be a criminal and degenerate.
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