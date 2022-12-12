Clay Clark & DeAnna Lorraine: Great Reset & Smart Cities from a Biblical Perspective!

DeAnna Lorraine on her new showShots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine!TONIGHT the incredible CLAY CLARK joins DeAnna this episode for an exclusive deep-dive interview, where he will go over the elements of the Great Reset from a Biblical perspective, the impending sinister "Digital Dictatorship," how the powers that be are WATCHING you in the new "Fitness mirror" and other smart tech, how Smart Cities are going to be enslaving us - and more. Clay Clark is the founder of the Reawaken America tour all across the US and host of the wildly popular Thrivetime Show podcast.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.