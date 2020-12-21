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The 1976 Swine Flu Pandemic Vaccine Injuries
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91 views • December 21, 2020
This video was posted on YT by 네모선장 on 24 June 2020
Source link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIFnmuiW7I8
Description:
60 Minutes Mike Wallace Exposes the 1976 Swine Flu Pandemic Vaccine Injuries
Source link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIFnmuiW7I8
Description:
60 Minutes Mike Wallace Exposes the 1976 Swine Flu Pandemic Vaccine Injuries
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