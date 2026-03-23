Preparing for Fertility and Detoxification

Erica Lippy: What would you recommend for somebody that's preparing for fertility or to set them up for the best success?

Chris Shade, PhD: One of the things is first patience. When you're trying to get pregnant, you're so desperate for every cycle to get pregnant. No, you gotta pull back, calm your nervous system. The eggs aren't going away, and we need a couple of months to really clean you all out and clean the guy all out, because his sperm is going to be all broken up and the DNA is not going to be right. Take a couple months to really clear out. Because women are like, what can I do this weekend to get me ready? It's like nothing. I mean, we can do something, but, you know, to cascade into all this stuff and clear it all out, it’s going to take a little bit of time. So, any of these detoxification systems are fantastic.

06/11/2025 - Passion Love Pursuit Podcast: "Do You Need To Do A Detox? Detox Expert Explains Why Our Body Needs Extra Help To Eliminate Toxins": https://youtu.be/rb5wYuH24II?si=JiIfygyNjXEanEXB