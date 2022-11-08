Why Have Hollywood & "THEY/THEM" Been Supporting Islam?

Jesus Christ teaches us that the greatest two commandments is to love God with all of your being, and to love one another as you love yourself. Mohammed demands that the infidels be destroyed!

Jesus Christ warns that blaspheming the Holy Spirit is the most destructive sin, as it creates an environment of corrosive disbelief. Mohammed insists he be treated as god, and there is no Holy Spirit among those that choose to not convert to Islam by force.

Jesus Christ illustrates how we are all children of God, and grants freedom to choose. +++ Mohammed demands the conquest and destruction of all if they do not denounce Jesus Christ, or worship a deity he proliferated & his followers sustain through terror, living life exactly as he scripted, even when those dictates contradict themselves.

If Muslims worship the same God of David that Christians & Jews have acknowledged for millennia, then why don't Muslims eat Kosher (but instead violently demand halal)....? Why do they denounce the divinity of Jesus Christ, the Messiah foretold in the OT? Why change the name of God at all, especially when you dwell in the Holy Land? And why do they have no real answers to challenges about their ideology, but rather respond with crafty evasiveness, followed by visceral assaults?

Evil begets evil... The reality is all around us! There is no hiding the truth ("Cancel Culture" or otherwise)…

Those tremendous sins must be reconciled through pure repentance, in front of the Church community, out in the open and in the Light, rebuking their own evil, cutting out the festering cancers within, and becoming active in their community to rectify the damage that they created by using the truth as their sword, empowered by true humility and their great love for God (Father, Son and Holy Spirit). +++





