© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WITH THE CHANGE OF THE NARRATIVE- Winnifred Adams WITH THE POSTMASTERS: Max: Smith, :Gordon-Michael: Schiller, : Joey: Holt.
Follow
0
Share
Report
198 views • September 30, 2021
Mirrored from
6,703 views
Streamed live on Feb 19, 2021
Making Life Brighter
3.3K subscribers
Join Winifred Adams for a poignant discussion among Postmasters of the :Quantum-Grammar. F
ind out why these live-life-claimants are passionate about the grammar and Postmaster General, :Russell-Jay: Gould. With varying points of view : Max: Smith, : Gordon-Michael: Schiller, and : Joe: Holt, along with : Winifred: Adams, discuss the Parse Syntax Grammar and its value and meaning.
6,703 views
Streamed live on Feb 19, 2021
Making Life Brighter
3.3K subscribers
Join Winifred Adams for a poignant discussion among Postmasters of the :Quantum-Grammar. F
ind out why these live-life-claimants are passionate about the grammar and Postmaster General, :Russell-Jay: Gould. With varying points of view : Max: Smith, : Gordon-Michael: Schiller, and : Joe: Holt, along with : Winifred: Adams, discuss the Parse Syntax Grammar and its value and meaning.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.