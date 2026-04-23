God desires compassion rather than sacrifice

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James lesson #155; In our study of James 2, we see the legalistic crowd emphasize works and ritual over true spiritual understanding. We note the words of Jesus in Matthew 12:1-8, which takes us into a look at David in 1Samuel 21 with the consecrated bread incident. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!