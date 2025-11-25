Radar Specialist Tells Industry Hidden Secret

… as this radar professional states, this is specific, direct, empirical, scientific evidence, that proves we do not live on a spinning globe. This one piece of evidence closes the discussion and adequately proves the fact, just fine.

Well guess what, there are well over 1,000 more solid scientific proofs where this one came from, so talk about a slam dunk, in your face, all the proof in the world, hands down, leaving no doubt at all, winner winner chicken dinner, there is no debate, it’s been proven a thousand times over already, earth is a level, geostationary, plane.

Guess how many solid scientific proofs there are for the globe earth model? Level earth has well over 1,000 such scientific proofs… so what, globe earth only has like 10 or 20 proofs, so the argument is there’s more proof for one over the other?

That’s what I thought when I first looked into this. I just wanted 10 measly proofs earth is a globe, so I could go up against these incessant, low IQ, dunderheads, that kept yapping about the caveman era earth model, just 10 proofs… I then soon decided that just 3 proofs would be good enough, since the 10 proofs were proving to be a bit more elusive than I had anticipated… but 3 should be no problem. After a good dozen hours of searching for real evidence, but finding only pseudoscientific evudence dressed up as scientific evidence, I toned down my goal to as low as it could possibly go…. I said, ok ok, give me just ONE proof earth is a spinning globe, just a single one, that’s all I need to cement this life long belief… everybody knows the earth is a globe, how hard can it be to have just one proof of this, I mean, come on, this is ridiculous.

Indeed. It is ridiculous. There’s not even one single piece of real evidence that earth is a globe, let alone a spinning globe. None. So what am I supposed to do now? Ignore this? Yes, not quite. That would make me a loser, to the 100th degree.

So I’m stuck. I’m stuck knowing the true nature of our world, and our origin, while the top minds today, continue to have blind faith in what they were taught. What we were all taught. We were all taught an absurd, abstract, theoretical, nonsensical, non-scientific, bunch of crapolla, also known as complete and utter bull shit.

With every bit of all the evidence all going to one side of the issue, you can imagine the frustration… all the proof in the world, thousand’s of pieces of empirical scientific evidence, up against a side with literally no evidence at all, and the smart and the dumb alike, won’t even look at this evidence, let alone open their minds enough to even contemplate the imagination of such.

Do your due diligence and stop living a lie. You don’t want to be another know it all, that is clueless about the biggest truth of them all, that has the most profound ramifications fon so many direct & indirect downstream subject areas… it means you’re going to get a lot of things wrong.

Mike Adams is a good example of how big of a deal this is, his faith in NASA and abstract mathematical models with man made faulty assumptions, continuously makes him look the fool, as he jabbers on about terraforming Mars atmosphere, and the “gravitational” pull of nearby “planets”, and satellites “orbiting” the earth, and such… it’s all highly cringe worthy stuff once you understand the truth. And the worse thing about Adams is his mind is closed tight… sealed rock tight, won’t even watch Eric Dubay’s 200 Proofs Earth Is Not A Spinning Ball, which is nothing but back to back, no fluff, fact after fact, proof that we are not on a spinning globe earth.

Don’t be like Mike. You know what you gotta do. Put 200 proofs under your belt, and start kicking some smarty pant’s ass.

Ps- Be on the listen out for the secret code that tells other’s they know the truth without alerting the dumbed down masses … the phrase is, “across the world”… instead of around the world. When you hear someone say that, it’s a wink and a nod to those that know, yet they still have a degree of plausible deniability.