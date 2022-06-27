Spirit of Prophecy Church - Sunday Service 06/26/2022

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Sunday Main Service Topic: Shout unto the Lord Speaker: Prophet Leslie Johnson
Sunday School Topic: ScatterShooting Speaker: Danny Miller
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http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
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