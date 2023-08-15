Through Wind, Storms, Tornado’s, and Disasters I will Weaken their Strength

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Stan Johnson at The Prophecy Club
August 14, 2023
Today we look at the Fires that destroyed Maui. God told Dimutru Duduman that he would send plagues over America, that the Earth would shook violently, that He will send storms, heavy rains, flooding, hurricanes, and tornadoes; and that he would weaken our strength because we have fallen away from God. But God also told him that in this time, He will speak to His children and comfort them.
00:00 - Fires in Maui
07:32 - 11 000 People Flown out of Maui
08:18 - Seven Moons
10:22 - Letters to Churches
14:32 - The Three Scrolls
22:32 - I will Speak to Them
24:12 - The Savior Returns as Judge
30:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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