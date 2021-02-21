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Persecution for U S Christians Could Come Quicker Than You Think
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241 views • February 21, 2021
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The 700 Club
Persecution for U S Christians Could Come Quicker Than You Think
"Come on man," get with the program. Joe Biden and his congressional allies on Capitol Hill hope to pass a new domestic anti-terror law. Guess who it may soon be targeting. Rod Dreher explains on this segment of "Where in the World."
The 700 Club
Persecution for U S Christians Could Come Quicker Than You Think
"Come on man," get with the program. Joe Biden and his congressional allies on Capitol Hill hope to pass a new domestic anti-terror law. Guess who it may soon be targeting. Rod Dreher explains on this segment of "Where in the World."
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