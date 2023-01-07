https://gettr.com/post/p240qk7a8ac
2023.01.05 These CCP officials won’t feel anything until their family members die! They have always taught Laobaixing not to believe in gods, but are superstitious themselves, and they don’t believe in karma or retribution.
