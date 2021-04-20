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EP 107: Life is But a Dream with Ketsuban
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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10 views • April 20, 2021
This week we are joined by Ketsuban from The Wrong Warp podcast! We had a great conversation talking about social media, the importance of not getting too involved in conspiracies, different archetypes of people, soul contracts, lucid dreaming, the wisdom of the crowd, the importance of being authentic and believing in yourself, talking to our parents about conspiracies and everything is fake, the idea that we're all reflections of each other, allowing yourself to have a good time, the evolution of his podcast, and more!

Episode Links:

Check out The Wrong Warp Podcast: https://thewrongwarp.podbean.com/

Get Ketsuban's bonus content at buymeacoffee.com/thewrongwarp

Follow Ketsuban on Twitter: @TheWrongWarp

Follow Ketsuban on Instagram: agatewaydrug

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https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg

https://www.alexarionfitness.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod

Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast

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