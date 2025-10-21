Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief distributes clean water in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turkey’s IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation distributes clean water in Gaza
4 tankers of water for Palestinians in need, however it only meets part of their daily needs
Footage: Anadolu
Adding: Only 986 total aid trucks entered Gaza out of 6,600 promised by Oct. 20 — Gaza Government Media Office