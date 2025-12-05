© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weird Science - Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
AI Assist
@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube
Its in our men, its in our women
its in our cows, its in our chickens
Its in our eggs, its in our meat
its in the formula, its in the feed
its in our corn, its in our grain
Its in our food, its in our medicine
Its in our meat, its in our fish
its on every single dish
It's weird...... weird science
regarded as safe, generally
weird............weird science
Get it all away from me
Its in our dogs, its in our cats
Its in mosquitos, Its in the ticks
Its in the air, it's in the rain
they drop it from helicopters and planes
they pour it in rivers and lakes
They give it to our wildlife as bait
its in our clothes, its in our shoes
Its in our soap, its in shampoo
It's weird...... weird science
regarded as safe, generally
weird............weird science
Get it all away from me
what it is, is plain to see
its weaponized chemistry
It's weird...... weird science
regarded as safe, generally
weird............weird science
Get it all away from me
It's weird...... weird science
regarded as safe, generally
weird............weird science
Get it all away from me