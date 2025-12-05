BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Weird Science - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
5 views • 2 days ago

Weird Science - Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube


Its in our men, its in our women
its in our cows, its in our chickens

Its in our eggs, its in our meat
its in the formula, its in the feed

its in our corn, its in our grain
Its in our food, its in our medicine 

Its in our meat, its in our fish
its on every single dish



It's weird...... weird science

regarded as safe, generally

weird............weird science

Get it all away from me



Its in our dogs, its in our cats
Its in mosquitos, Its in the ticks

Its in the air, it's in the rain
they drop it from helicopters and planes

they pour it in rivers and lakes
They give it to our wildlife as bait

its in our clothes, its in our shoes
Its in our soap, its in shampoo


It's weird...... weird science

regarded as safe, generally

weird............weird science

Get it all away from me



what it is, is plain to see
its weaponized chemistry



It's weird...... weird science

regarded as safe, generally

weird............weird science

Get it all away from me


It's weird...... weird science

regarded as safe, generally

weird............weird science

Get it all away from me


environment ai hard rock rap
