Weird Science - Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

Its in our men, its in our women

its in our cows, its in our chickens



Its in our eggs, its in our meat

its in the formula, its in the feed



its in our corn, its in our grain

Its in our food, its in our medicine



Its in our meat, its in our fish

its on every single dish







It's weird...... weird science



regarded as safe, generally



weird............weird science



Get it all away from me







Its in our dogs, its in our cats

Its in mosquitos, Its in the ticks



Its in the air, it's in the rain

they drop it from helicopters and planes



they pour it in rivers and lakes

They give it to our wildlife as bait



its in our clothes, its in our shoes

Its in our soap, its in shampoo





It's weird...... weird science



regarded as safe, generally



weird............weird science



Get it all away from me







what it is, is plain to see

its weaponized chemistry







It's weird...... weird science



regarded as safe, generally



weird............weird science



Get it all away from me





It's weird...... weird science



regarded as safe, generally



weird............weird science



Get it all away from me





