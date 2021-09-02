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Turkey Tail mushroom vs. False turkey tail
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71 views • September 02, 2021
Went to video a turkey tail mushroom find but after closer examination it turned out to be false turkey tail. So I gave a quick explanation of the differences. Also remember turkey tail mushrooms are very thin and so are the false turkey tail. Many other Trametes mushroom species look like turkey tail but are much thicker. True turkey tail is very thin, has a pored under surface white to creamish colored, and is fuzzy on top with rings of coloration in a pattern looking similar to an actual Turkey's tail. They range in coloration vastly but will exhibit all the above traits regardless.
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