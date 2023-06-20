Peter Hotez/Joe Rogan Debate Offer, Vaccine Hesitancy Demonized, SKYCovion Regulatory Approval

Dr. Jane Ruby





June 19, 2023





Joe Rogan offers Dr. Peter Hotez $100K to debate RFK, Jr. on his podcast. Others contributed to the payoff that is reportedly over $1 million. Hotez refused. He admits he wants a “vaccine to scale for the world.” Hotez helped develop the covid vaccine Corbevax, and is now prompting the injections for children & toddlers. Hotez wrote in Scientific American that vaccine hesitant were extremist right-wing terrorists & called for criminalizing medical free speech. Regulatory approval for covid “vaccine” SKYCovion with package insert providing little or no information about efficacy or safety.





Link to SKYCovion PDF: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1159556/Skycovion_spc-doc.pdf





Peter Hotez, Child vaccines, Joe Rogan debate episode, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Chimeric antigen, vaccine hesitancy parents, SKYCovion approval, Novavax vaccine, ASO3 Adjuvant, Gain of function mutation, Child vaccine mandate





