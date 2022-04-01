X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - A New Economic Reality Is Taking Shape, Globalism, [CB] Are Receding Into The Past

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A New Economic Reality Is Taking Shape, Globalism, [CB] Are Receding Into The Past
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Bidenflation is rising a lot faster than the [CB] expected. The [CB] will be pushing food shortages as food prices and fuel prices increase. The people do not trust the D's on inflation. The [CB] took the bait and now they are trapped, the globalist system and the great reset has failed, a new economy is being born.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.