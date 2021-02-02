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Blob this Covid!
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0 view • February 02, 2021
Once there was a tv show called Blob down here in Italy. It was nothing more than a collage of chunks of footages from all around that people either missed while being distracted by the usual meaningless stuff on tv would not be shown. It did 'show' indeed much of what was going on back then.
Remember Italians, ...Germany is but a few miles away.
P.S. This video will be continually updated adding new chunks as we go on with the scamdemic. So keep watching for the reuploads.
Remember Italians, ...Germany is but a few miles away.
P.S. This video will be continually updated adding new chunks as we go on with the scamdemic. So keep watching for the reuploads.
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