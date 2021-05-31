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A DARK CIRCLE: LUCIFERS RITE, THE COMMISSION ON HUMAN FUTURES, THE HALF-EARTH PROJECT, MINDWIPE
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40 views • May 31, 2021
SOURCE: PLAZMA
Digging in to the 6 ft "Social distancing" ritualistic purpose I stumbled across a dark man called David Spangler. Mr Spangler is quite the bastard, as are his associates.
References:
https://christianobserver.net/documents/THE%20LUCIFERIC%20INITIATION.pdf
https://humanfuture.org/
https://www.australia21.org.au/survivalmatters
https://www.half-earthproject.org/discover-half-earth/#why-half
https://www.half-earthproject.org/
https://070a379a-ae1c-4c0d-968d-b8f48902a33f.filesusr.com/ugd/414533_5940794d3d184d6fafbbc2ce71d13114.pdf
https://www.findhorn.org/findhorn-retreats/
https://www.ecovillagefindhorn.com/
https://lorian.org/heart-of-learning
On another note:
I need equipment to find out whats going on with 5G and mask worms. I have the lab already.
Thanks to the people that have helped so far. Its in the bank and I hopefully will get there soon enough. I will keep you all updated!
I have most of the equipment needed (oscilloscope, Spectrum Analyser, Full electronic enginnering lab, components racks, MIDI systems, Laser analysis). If you have a high frequency SDR transciever (TX+RX Full Duplex above 6 GHz) , let me know and I can send you the experiments I have devised...if not, I need to run these tests.
They need to be done asap.
I hate grifters and Im sorry to ask, its just no other scientists or engineers are stepping up...and I am unpersoned from my trade.
You really dont need collagen btw. Eat broccoli.
buymeacoffee.com/plazma
Join Odysee! Its better than youtube, you get free crypto (no CC necessary), I get crypto for it (I can get the lab equipment I need to run tests on these maskworms), and its quite simply awesome.
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9
Or if you dont want to use my ref code, join anyway!
www.odysee.com
Plazma
Digging in to the 6 ft "Social distancing" ritualistic purpose I stumbled across a dark man called David Spangler. Mr Spangler is quite the bastard, as are his associates.
References:
https://christianobserver.net/documents/THE%20LUCIFERIC%20INITIATION.pdf
https://humanfuture.org/
https://www.australia21.org.au/survivalmatters
https://www.half-earthproject.org/discover-half-earth/#why-half
https://www.half-earthproject.org/
https://070a379a-ae1c-4c0d-968d-b8f48902a33f.filesusr.com/ugd/414533_5940794d3d184d6fafbbc2ce71d13114.pdf
https://www.findhorn.org/findhorn-retreats/
https://www.ecovillagefindhorn.com/
https://lorian.org/heart-of-learning
On another note:
I need equipment to find out whats going on with 5G and mask worms. I have the lab already.
Thanks to the people that have helped so far. Its in the bank and I hopefully will get there soon enough. I will keep you all updated!
I have most of the equipment needed (oscilloscope, Spectrum Analyser, Full electronic enginnering lab, components racks, MIDI systems, Laser analysis). If you have a high frequency SDR transciever (TX+RX Full Duplex above 6 GHz) , let me know and I can send you the experiments I have devised...if not, I need to run these tests.
They need to be done asap.
I hate grifters and Im sorry to ask, its just no other scientists or engineers are stepping up...and I am unpersoned from my trade.
You really dont need collagen btw. Eat broccoli.
buymeacoffee.com/plazma
Join Odysee! Its better than youtube, you get free crypto (no CC necessary), I get crypto for it (I can get the lab equipment I need to run tests on these maskworms), and its quite simply awesome.
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9
Or if you dont want to use my ref code, join anyway!
www.odysee.com
Plazma
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