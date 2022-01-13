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Tattoo Artists says vaccinated skin (number one organ) has changed and no longer defends itself.
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5545 views • January 13, 2022
Tattoo Artists said the blood and skin of the vaccinated does not react to the tattoo procedure as it normally would. They can tell in 30 minutes if you have been vaxed. It no longer beads at all (slight bleeding), no swelling and is very alarming. Verified by other artists. “Skin no longer defends itself” Vaccine skin damage reminds me of Revelation 16:2 once you worship the image: And the first went, and poured out his vial upon the earth; and there fell a noisome and grievous sore upon the men which had the mark of the beast, and upon them which worshipped his image.” Makes me think of why God does not want you to be marked. Leviticus 19:28
“Ye shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor print any marks upon you: I am the LORD.” Revelation 13:16-18 - And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: Satan as a war on the blood since life is in the blood and the blood is not getting to the skin.
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/war-on-the-blood/
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Tattoo Artists says vaccinated skin (number one organ) has changed and no longer defends itself.
“Ye shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor print any marks upon you: I am the LORD.” Revelation 13:16-18 - And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: Satan as a war on the blood since life is in the blood and the blood is not getting to the skin.
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/war-on-the-blood/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Tattoo Artists says vaccinated skin (number one organ) has changed and no longer defends itself.
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