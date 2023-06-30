Create New Account
Peter Navarro | Taking Back Trump's America | The Original Sin of Kevin McCarthy and MTG, Kurt Campbell's China Sins
Peter Navarro
Published Yesterday

Navarro on Bannon's War Room on why the Republican House needs to focus like a laser on China and the partisan weaponization of our InJustice System.

chinapeter navarrokevin mccarthytaking back trumps americakurt campbell

