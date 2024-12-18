❗️⚡️ FSB published the footage of the interrogation of the Uzbek citizen who carried out the terrorist attack that killed General Kirillov and his assistant

The first footage of the man suspected of killing Russian General Kirillov in Moscow.

Izvestia reports that two men involved in the terrorist attack in Moscow, which killed Lieutenant General Kirillov and his assistant, have been detained.

The suspects have given their first testimony and told investigators about the organizers of the murder.

The suspect's name has been released.

Using the image from the FSB video, RIA Novisti was able to find the suspect's social media, revealing him to be Akhmad Kurbanov. Kurbanov's distinctive facial moles were the key to identifying him.

⚡️ The perpetrator of the terrorist attack that caused the death of General Kirillov placed a bomb on an electric scooter, the FSB reported.

Other details:

➡️For surveillance, the bomber rented a car-sharing vehicle and installed a Wi-Fi camera in it, the footage from which was transmitted to the organizers of the terrorist attack in Dnepropetrovsk.

➡️After receiving a video signal about the officers leaving the entrance, the IED was remotely activated by the detainee.

➡️For committing the murder, the Ukrainian special services promised a reward of $100,000 and travel to the EU to a citizen of Uzbekistan.

➡️The Ukrainian special services officers involved in organizing the terrorist attack will be found and will be punished as they deserve, the FSB said.

Here's the moment of death video, posted yesterday: https://www.brighteon.com/31efa91e-d079-46f1-85d1-554b5d26bfdc



