Self Amplifying modified mRNA Gene Therapy Bioweapons Coming for Bird Flu
Hamner It Out
76 views • 7 days ago

Self-amplifying modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon shots are on the way for the CBRN caused H5N1 “avian bird flu”.  The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under Marty Makary and Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has “fast tracked” this unreliable technology for FDA approval and licensure.  Nothing was learned from the CONvid-1984 modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon shots.  Other issues are covered as well in this episode of “Hamner It Out”.

 

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzannehamner1/home

https://rumble.com/user/SuzanneHamner

 

https://www.investing.com/news/company-news/arcturus-vaccine-gets-fda-fast-track-for-h5n1-influenza-93CH-3979080

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/europe-approval-self-amplifying-covid-mrna-vaccines-no-long-term-safety-data/

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/self-amplifying-mrna-vaccines

https://davidicke.com/2025/04/25/breaking-fda-fast-tracks-self-amplifying-mrna-bird-flu-injection/

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-fda-fast-tracks-self-amplifying

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/measures-already-in-place-for-another-plandemic-heres-the-evidence/

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/will-the-real-robert-f-kennedy-please-stand-up-he-just-did/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/no-mrna-vaccine-funding-canceled-hhs/

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/rfk-jr-teases-next-target-after-artificial-dye-ban

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/rfk-jr-responds-report-hes-considering-removing-covid-19-vaccines-cdc-schedule

https://totalityofevidence.com/dr-martin-makary/

https://dailytophealth.com/health-news/covid-will-be-mostly-gone-by-april-or-may-due-to-vaccines-herd-immunity-dr-marty-makary/

https://www.semafor.com/article/04/24/2025/fdas-marty-makary-says-pulling-covid-vaccine-for-children-will-be-welcomed

https://rumble.com/v6ry7q9-your-government-is-doing-it-to-you.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://rumble.com/v6rwltx-rfk-jr-and-the-maha-agenda-whats-really-going-on.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://rumble.com/v6qsra2-the-real-maha-agenda.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://rumble.com/v6sksbx-hhs-to-investigate-cause-of-autism-will-create-disease-registry.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.sott.net/article/488937-The-new-self-amplifying-RNA-vaccines-promise-to-be-double-triple-quadruple-the-fun

