Self Amplifying modified mRNA Gene Therapy Bioweapons Coming for Bird Flu

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Self-amplifying modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon shots are on the way for the CBRN caused H5N1 “avian bird flu”. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under Marty Makary and Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has “fast tracked” this unreliable technology for FDA approval and licensure. Nothing was learned from the CONvid-1984 modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon shots. Other issues are covered as well in this episode of “Hamner It Out”.
Platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzannehamner1/home
https://rumble.com/user/SuzanneHamner
Resources:
https://www.investing.com/news/company-news/arcturus-vaccine-gets-fda-fast-track-for-h5n1-influenza-93CH-3979080
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/europe-approval-self-amplifying-covid-mrna-vaccines-no-long-term-safety-data/
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/self-amplifying-mrna-vaccines
https://davidicke.com/2025/04/25/breaking-fda-fast-tracks-self-amplifying-mrna-bird-flu-injection/
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-fda-fast-tracks-self-amplifying
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/measures-already-in-place-for-another-plandemic-heres-the-evidence/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/will-the-real-robert-f-kennedy-please-stand-up-he-just-did/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/no-mrna-vaccine-funding-canceled-hhs/
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/rfk-jr-teases-next-target-after-artificial-dye-ban
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/rfk-jr-responds-report-hes-considering-removing-covid-19-vaccines-cdc-schedule
https://totalityofevidence.com/dr-martin-makary/
https://dailytophealth.com/health-news/covid-will-be-mostly-gone-by-april-or-may-due-to-vaccines-herd-immunity-dr-marty-makary/
https://www.semafor.com/article/04/24/2025/fdas-marty-makary-says-pulling-covid-vaccine-for-children-will-be-welcomed
https://rumble.com/v6ry7q9-your-government-is-doing-it-to-you.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://rumble.com/v6rwltx-rfk-jr-and-the-maha-agenda-whats-really-going-on.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://rumble.com/v6qsra2-the-real-maha-agenda.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://rumble.com/v6sksbx-hhs-to-investigate-cause-of-autism-will-create-disease-registry.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://www.sott.net/article/488937-The-new-self-amplifying-RNA-vaccines-promise-to-be-double-triple-quadruple-the-fun