73. ROGER STONE, SEXUAL COMPROMISE, DRUG TRAFFICKING, GAY FOR PAY - SHADOW GATE PART 1 OF 4

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*STRONG LANGUAGE AND SEXUAL REFERENCES IN THIS VIDEO*
VIDEO ON YOU TUBE: https://youtu.be/ZXv3y_fqtXM
Have you ever wondered why information stays "inert" on the internet and never goes anywhere politically?
Ever wondered why it is "bankers" dont get mentioned much anymore? Its all dialectic "leftist" and "Communist".
Ever wonder why you never seem to get the full picture? How can Trump clean out the swamp when he is surrounded by swamp creatures?
The swamp is deep, fetid and full of rats. Lets out a few. Roger Stone, Tranny Porn and "Big" Lenny.
Many links below.
UN Refugee Application | Brendon Lee O'Connell - 100MB PDF file
https://mega.nz/#!x6hDWYaR!GOaK-TCZBF_acroFHgYa6bi3r1TZ-O8btzYYG7b6XkI
https://www.patreon.com/talpiot
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ETH - 0x076C06ba1fAbe73bcD5105027C1C7AA8a0F44dF7
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Acc Name: Brendon L. OConnell
Bank: St George Bank, Perth, Central Business District
Acc No: 055164731
BSB: 116879
SWIFF Code: SGBLAU2S
From Mafiya to Mayfair: Firtash, Giuliani and the London Connection
https://bylinetimes.com/2019/12/04/from-mafiya-to-mayfair-firtash-giuliani-and-the-london-connection/
Revealed: Jared Kushner’s Private Channel With Putin’s Money Man
https://www.thedailybeast.com/jared-kushners-private-channel-with-putins-money-man-kirill-dmitriev
From the Seychelles to the White House to Cambridge Analytica, Erik Prince and the UAE are key parts of the Trump story
https://medium.com/@wsiegelman/from-the-seychelles-to-the-white-house-to-cambridge-analytica-erik-prince-and-the-uae-are-key-6d860808da91
Mueller probe: Kirill Dmitriev's ties to Putin and the UAE
Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign investment fund, has met the UAE's crown prince and Erik Prince.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/04/mueller-probe-kirill-dmitriev-ties-putin-uae-180404131133097.html
George Nader, a key witness in the Mueller investigation and informal Trump adviser, gets 10 years in prison in child sex case
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/george-nader-a-key-witness-in-the-mueller-investigation-and-informal-trump-adviser-gets-10-years-in-prison-in-child-sex-case/ar-BB160QzW
Former key Mueller witness George Nader arrested on child pornography charges
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/06/03/politics/george-nader-mueller-witness-child-pornography-charges/index.html
*Alex Jones Exposed - Excellent Expose*
https://web.archive.org/web/20180307120905/https://alexjonesexposed.info/
*Alex Jones Recruited By Covert-Ops Patriots to Execute Counter-Coup Against Hillary Clinton*
This interview took place on Coast to Coast AM on 8/9/2017 with George Noory.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VXxmvYknRU
*Roger Stone Wants $25k From Alex Jones - Jim Norton & Sam Roberts*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REefjVm68pk
*GURU'S SECRETS TO LONGEVITY! GuruTalk*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_i7nVZBQFk
*Delray Misfits Podcast #62 Highlights & Sept. 18th Gym Shenanigans*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1E7ISl_54LU
*HILARIOUS BARBARIAN BROTHERS STORIES! After Hours Podcast (1/15/20)*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFBlggP4lGA
Alex Jones responds to trans porn allegations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iv0Mpsk7KTQ
Video Sandy Hook lawyers say Alex Jones sent them child porn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeBkC3n7v6o